(Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Catonsville Fourth of July parade 2021 | PHOTOS Jul 03, 2021

Crowds gathered for the 75th anniversary Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. Crowds gathered for the 75th anniversary Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Crowds stood and honored 100-year-old veteran George Ellers, one of many former members of the military to take part in the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Catonsville High School Steel Drum Band performed for crowds at the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Jordan River Sutton, with her mom Heather and dad Lenny, gets candy from a parade participate during the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Members of the Westminster Municipal Band from Carroll County march in the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) A Baltimore County police unit help kick off the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Michael Steer stands and applauds for the Baltimore County Police color guard during Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) From left, Luke, Jenna, Brody and Matt McGuirk enjoy the 75th anniversary Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Members of the Fusion Core stop and play for parade goers toward the end of the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) A long line of Chevy Corvettes revved their engines the Catonsville parade's crowds on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Johnny Olszewski, right, walks in the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Baltimore County fire personnel kick off the 75th anniversary Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Students, teachers and parent from Westchester Elementary wave to the crowd of the Catonsville Fourth of July parade on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media) Sen. Chris Van Hollen greets Rockville's Bernie Ludwig along the Catonsville Fourth of July parade route on July 3, 2021. User Upload Caption: . (Jay Judge / Baltimore Sun Media)