A stuffed Grinch is seen on the front of a Jeep owned by Parkville resident Amy Hudson, left, who looks over the vehicle's decorations before Santa’s EPIK Jolly Jeep Jingle Jaunt beginning at Catonsville High School on Saturday, December 17, 2022. Participants donated gifts cards as a fundraiser for The Children's Home to take part in the caravan through Catonsville neighborhoods. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)