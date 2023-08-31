Catonsville Arts and Crafts Festival celebrates 50 years

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Catonsville Chamber of Commerce announced that the 50th annual Catonsville Arts & Crafts Festival will return on Sept. 10.

“We love having this festival to showcase over 100 amazing artists. We have so many different vendors with crafts including jewelry, woodworking, candles, fiber art, painting and so much more,” said Namita Kumar, executive director of the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.

This year, in addition to the arts and crafts vendors, there will be food vendors, a beer garden, a Kids Zone, performers and music.

The festival will be at the Christian Athletic Association Park (CAA Park) at 202 Ingleside Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A rain date is set for the following Sunday, Sept. 17.

“Every year we strive to make the festival bigger and better,” said Kumar. “Hopefully, this will be the best one yet.”