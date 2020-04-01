Four arrested for ‘targeted’ Lansdowne shooting

Four men are charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man in Lansdowne in early March, according to Baltimore County Police.
Police believe the unnamed man was the victim of a “targeted” shooting.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Virginia Avenue and McDowell Lane at 5:44 a.m. on March 8. Officers found a man had been “shot several times while he sat in his car,” according to a news release.
The man ran to a nearby home to ask for help, and survived his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, according to police.
Darnell Williams Jones, 25, of Baltimore; Clay Nazzarae Hart Jr., 23, of Rosedale; Dionte Terrell Johnson, 22, of Baltimore and Theodore Antonio Alston, 29, of Baltimore were arrested by Baltimore County Police.
They are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.