Hundreds march in support of Black Lives Matter movement in Catonsville

Hundreds participated in a protest Wednesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, marching from Catonsville Elementary School to Catonsville High School.
March organizer Bethlehem Wolde, a Catonsville High School student, rallied the crowd to push Baltimore County Schools to do more to improve equity in education.
“When African Americans enter a school system, we are already being profiled as ghetto, noisy, wretched and violent,” Wolde said. “When the labels like these that I just listed off are grilled into our arms by a school system that claims to promote our success, this further feeds into student’s internal views about themselves.”