A major water main break has closed part of Frederick Road on Tuesday morning, the Maryland State Highway Administration announced on Twitter.
The section of Frederick Road between Ingleside and Mellor avenues is closed in both directions until further notice, SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said in an email.
“There is currently no time estimation of when any lanes will reopen; the closure will likely extend at least into the evening hours," SHA said in a news release.
Frederick Road “has sustained major damage,” Gischlar added.
SHA is urging drivers to use South Rolling Road, Wilkens Avenue and Baltimore National Pike to avoid the flooded area, Gischlar advised.
Updates to water main breaks and restoration are posted on Baltimore City Department of Public Works’ Broken Water Main Location and Status Map.
This water main break follows one in Ellicott City, also on Frederick Road, on Monday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Monday, a Howard County utilities crew responded to a 12-inch water main break in front of 8601 Frederick Road. A Howard County utilities crew repaired the main and backfilled the hole that evening. On Tuesday, Howard County spokesman Mark Miller said the county is hoping to repave the roadway Tuesday.
Baltimore Sun Media reporter Jess Nocera contributed to this article.