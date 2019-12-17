Brandishing what looked like a gun, the pair stole video games systems and cash from Aug. 21 until Sept. 1, 2018, by coercing store employees to empty registers and safes. The men stole nearly $5,100 and two dozen video game consoles from stores in the 3600 block of Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe; the 6900 block of Security Boulevard in Baltimore; the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue in Towson; and at the 6700 block of York Road, according to a release.