Two Baltimore men face up to 20 years each in federal prison for their involvement in a string of video game store robberies around Baltimore, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Stewart Williams, 35, and Kelvin McFadden, 26, have both pleaded guilty to federal robbery charges in connection with four robberies during a 12-day period in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Brandishing what looked like a gun, the pair stole video games systems and cash from Aug. 21 until Sept. 1, 2018, by coercing store employees to empty registers and safes. The men stole nearly $5,100 and two dozen video game consoles from stores in the 3600 block of Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe; the 6900 block of Security Boulevard in Baltimore; the 1000 block of Taylor Avenue in Towson; and at the 6700 block of York Road, according to a release.
Police located McFadden’s car as he and Williams fled York Road to an apartment on North Stricker Street in Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Law enforcement found “numerous video game systems matching those that were stolen in the last robbery, hats that matched those worn by McFadden and Williams in several of the robberies,” and trash bags containing cash, according to a release. Investigating police also found a black air pistol, which shoots pellets or BBs, matching “[apparently the] handgun used during the four robberies,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sentencing for McFadden has been scheduled for Jan. 6, and for Williams on April 7.
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office could not be reached for further comment. Police departments in Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, and the Baltimore division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives collaborated on the investigation.