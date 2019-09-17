University of Maryland, Baltimore County, closed because of water outage

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County campus, located between Arbutus and Catonsville, is closed for the day because of a water outage, campus officials said Tuesday morning.
The school had initially said around 5:50 a.m. that campus would open at noon because of an off-campus water main break. Just after 10:15 the school announced it would be closed all day. The water main break is on Wilkens Avenue between Rolling and Hilltop roads.
The first day of classes at UMBC was Aug. 28. About 4,000 students live on-campus, according to the school’s office of residential life.
The campus does “prepare for this kind of situation,” university spokeswoman Dinah Winnick said.
Cases of bottled water have been delivered to on-campus residence halls and apartments, and one campus dining hall, True Grits, is able to operate for the rest of Tuesday, Winnick said.
Portable outdoor restrooms have also been placed on campus for resident students. Winnick said the school is waiting on an estimated time for the water main to be repaired.
This story may be updated.