Three charged with armed robbery after string of commercial incidents in Catonsville

A woman and two men who police say committed a slew of armed robberies in Catonsville and the surrounding area last month have been arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and other charges.
Finksburg resident Victoria Anne Valianti, 37, Darren Charles Coppersmith, 31, of Pasadena, and Columbia resident Louis Matthew Obermaier Jr., 31, are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center after police say they threatened clerks at five commercial establishments with a knife, demanding cash and in some cases cigarettes.
Between Nov. 19 and 30, at least one of the three suspects, and sometimes more, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Frederick Road twice, the CVS in the 4700 block of Wilkens Avenue, the Royal Farms in the 4000 block of Wilkens Avenue and a Dunkin Donuts in the 1400 block of Old Frederick Road, police said.
Detectives identified the three suspects after the Dunkin Donuts was robbed on Nov. 30. Police did not specify how much money was stolen, but each is being charged with theft between $100 and under $1,500, according to online court records.
All three were taken into custody at around 8 p.m. Nov. 30 in a room at the Rodeway Inn in the 1400 block of Bloomfield Avenue.