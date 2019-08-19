Thistle Road in Catonsville, damaged by flooding, to reopen

Thistle Road in Catonsville, which runs between the Patapsco River and Frederick Road and has been partially closed since heavily damaged by flooding in late May 2018, is set to reopen on Wednesday.
Baltimore County officials announced Monday that repair and replacement work finally was completed.
The work cost just under $2 million, county spokesman TJ Smith said in an email. About 75% of the cost will be reimbursed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Construction on the project started in March, when hollow tubes were inserted into the ground and then filled with grout to stabilize the slope along which Thistle Road travels.
Then, concrete retaining walls and modular Jersey walls were put in place to further block erosion, and the road was repaved.
Baltimore County also has completed a small bridge repair just north of the stabilization project. Additionally, engineers soon will repair a culvert on Thistle Road about a half-mile south of Frederick Road.
Reconstruction of the 40-foot River Road bridge, which was destroyed by floodwaters, is expected to be finished by the end of the year, Smith said.