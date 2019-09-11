A ‘suspicious package’ in Catonsville shut down traffic for about two hours. It was a poster.

Police were dispatched around 7:50 a.m., said Natalie Litofsky, a spokeswoman for the department. An unfamiliar package had been “awkwardly placed" outside a mailbox that’s attached to the outside of a building in the unit block of Newburg Avenue that houses a few businesses, including a midwife practice and a lawyer’s office. Police cleared the scene a little after 9:50 a.m.