After car chase, fourth man arrested, charged in connection with fatal shooting of Baltimore rapper, police say

A fourth man has been charged in the fatal November shooting of Michael McCoy, a Baltimore rapper and Catonsville bartender, Baltimore County police say.
Police arrested Nasir Khalif George, 20, on Tuesday after a car chase.
At about 4 p.m., police observed George driving a vehicle on Dulaney Valley Road and pursued him to the 2100 block of Franklintown Road, where he stopped because a tree felled by Tropical Storm Isaias blocked the roadway. Then George, an Owings Mills resident, stopped the car and fled on foot, at which point he was arrested, police said.
Taikee Allen Carter, 21, of Milford Mill; and Omoro Nijee Floyd, 21, and Corey Darrell Downs, 28, both of Baltimore, have also been charged with murder after McCoy died from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 3800 block of Cedar Drive in Lochearn.
Charges against a fourth man were dropped after further investigation revealed he was not involved in the incident, according to state’s attorney Scott Shellenberger. Murder charges against a Reisterstown teen also believed to be involved in the incident were also dropped, according to online court records.
George and the three other suspects face several charges ranging from assault to using a weapon to commit a violent crime.
Police say the suspects robbed a man listed in state property records as the owner of the Lochearn home where McCoy’s death took place. The shooting followed “a prearranged drug transaction with the homeowners,” which did not include McCoy, according to charging documents.
McCoy, who was in the home at the time of the deal around 6 p.m., was shot after a physical altercation ensued, court documents say.
McCoy, a Baltimore native, performed at Baltimore and Washington venues and was pursuing a career in music, his friends and family said. He was studying business management at Baltimore County Community College’s Catonsville campus and worked as a bartender at the Catonsville Applebee’s Grill on Route 40 West.
Floyd is being represented by a public defender, according to Maryland court records. Carter will be represented by an attorney from the Baltimore law firm Rosenberg & Tomko, P.A. Downs is being represented by an attorney with Spencer Gordon law firm in Towson.
No attorney is listed in court records for George.
The four are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center and were denied bail, according to police.