The Soldiers Delight Visitor Center in Owings Mills will be closed for several months, starting Oct. 27, to replace the center’s HVAC system, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The visitor center on Deer Park Road is part of the Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area, a nature reserve spanning 1,900 acres. The visitor center contains a reference library and exhibits on the natural and cultural history of the area as well as meeting rooms.
The center is open through Friday when staff is available and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area is open from 9 a.m. until sunset.
A spokesman for DNR was not immediately available for comment.