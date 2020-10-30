Sewer main break causes nearly 1.4 million gallons of sewage water to wash into Maiden Choice Run, Patapsco River

A sewer main break in Catonsville on Wednesday caused 1.39 million gallons of sewer and stormwater to run off into Maiden Choice Run, Gwynns Falls and the Patapsco River, according to the Baltimore County Department of Public Works.
The department announced the overflow Friday, stating that it began at noon Wednesday, and crews took five hours to stop the effluent, caused by a sewer main break in a 15-inch diameter line in the area of 1 Nunnery Lane, north of Frederick Road in Catonsville.
The sewage was discharged into a nearby storm drain system before flowing into Maiden Choice Run, according to the county.
Baltimore County in 2005 was given until 2011 under a consent decree with federal and state environmental regulators to upgrade the county’s aging sewer infrastructure in order to comply with the Clean Water Act and the Maryland water pollution control laws, with the goal of eliminating sewer overflows.
The county reports quarterly progress on upgrades to the Environmental Protection Agency and Maryland Department on the Environment.
In its first quarterly 2020 report, the latest publicly available, the county reported that the coronavirus “pandemic may result in unforeseen supply chain constrictions for active construction contracts” related to sewage improvements.
