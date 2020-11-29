Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland Santa visits Catonsville Nov 28, 2020 at 7:13 PM Santa Claus visited Catonsville riding on a fire engine, owned by Easton resident Greg Evans, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Greg Morgan, founder of Catonsville annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Santa ride, coordinated the event. Next Gallery PHOTOS Two Fatalities in Friday Morning Dwelling Fire - Catonsville Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville New Home for Baltimore Boxing and Fitness Jake Smith, longtime Arbutus resident, opened new gym Baltimore Boxing and Fitness near Arbutus after being located in the city for years. Nov 22, 2020 818 Market - Open for Business in Catonsville College choices for Catonsville girls lacrosse athletes at private schools Veterans Day 2020 in Halethorpe Sharon Love WWII Veteran Bill Taebling, D-Day Omaha Beach Protect the Results Rally - Catonsville Election Day 2020 in Catonsville Advertisement