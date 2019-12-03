In the first World War, 57 men from Relay, St. Denis and Avalon fought overseas, their service honored in their small southwestern Baltimore County communities by women who stitched cotton stars to a wool service banner. There were 54 blue stars for those who returned and three white stars for the men who died in battle.
The Relay banner was fashioned after the signing of the armistice in November 1918 that ended wartime hostility between Allied and German-led combatants, and displayed in the then-Relay Library, now the Relay Town Hall.
Sometime over the course of the next century, the banner was forgotten, relegated to a storage closet in the town hall and hidden under old furniture and debris.
Its rediscovery in the early 2000s by members of the Relay Improvement Association launched the small historic town into a yearslong endeavor to raise money for the banner’s conservation.
Ray Chism, a longtime resident of Relay and historian for the town and its neighboring St. Denis, found the tattered banner in its shadowbox while he and residents Richard Gloth and Bill Hermann were working to clean out town hall.
“It really looked bad,” Chism said. Time had worn holes in the wool bunting, folded and pleated inside its container.
The practice of hanging service flags, or “blue star flags,” became popular during World War I, when U.S. Army Capt. Robert L. Queisser patented the banner in 1917, according to the American Legion. Service flags were typically hung in home windows by the parents of active military servicemen.
The Relay banner was “for the neighborhood,” said Chism, who spearheaded efforts to conserve it, which finally was realized in 2016, one year before the 100th anniversary of America’s involvement in World War I.
The banner’s sewing was led by prominent Relay figure Jennie Shumate, president of the Relay Women’s Club and chair of the Soldiers’ Memorial Committee. Shumate stored the banner in a handmade display case of window glass and framing, including a typewritten card with her name.
A bronze plaque hangs on the Relay Children’s Center just down the street from where the town hall sits on Arlington Avenue detailing the names of the Relay, Avalon and St. Denis soldiers who fought in the first World War. Among those names is Clifton Faith, whose service and death in 1918 in France, is acknowledged by a single white star on the Relay banner.
The other two soldiers from the Relay area who died during the war are not known, Chism said.
Chism learned of Faith as he gave history lectures throughout Relay, after the banner re-emerged, when one of Faith’s descendants approached Chism with a photo of Faith.
The lectures were one piece of a fundraising campaign by the Relay Improvement Association for the banner’s conservation, Chism said. The goal was to collect roughly $6,000 to fix the banner and upgrade its encasement.
Chism and members were skeptical about their ability to raise thousands of dollars for the initiative, he said. However, in the following eight months, the entirety of the money had been raised through donations ranging from $5 to $500, he said.
Conservation, not restoration
Meeting the fundraising goal took less time than the conservation itself, a painstaking two-year process undertaken by conservators at the Washington, D.C.-based textile conservation company Caring for Textiles.
“Because of how it was framed [and stored] previously … it was in very poor condition,” said Kaitlyn Munro, who, under Textiles founder Julia Brennan, helped preserve the banner.
Conservators seek not to restore historical items, but to “preserve them in their current state,” Munro said, citing the American Institute for Conservation’s code of ethics.
Unframing the banner had to be done “very carefully” to determine the “lurking damage in the folds,” wadded as it was inside the original framing, Munro said. She and Brennan then color-tested it to ensure the dyes were stable enough for wet-cleaning before pressing the banner and evaluating the full breadth of its damage.
Due to its fragility and “extensive damage, and because of how it was going to be folded into the new frame,” the banner required a full lining throughout its wool bunting to stabilize the material for stitching and repair work, using a method similar to those used to conserve the Star-Spangled Banner, Munro said.
Before stitching it to a custom-built archival mount, Munro and Brennan lined each individual star and stripe, pinning the folds securely in place, Munro said.
“It’s been improved visually, but we’re not trying to disguise any of the holes,” she said. If one looks closely, the stitching from the repair work can be seen, but that’s by design, Munro said.
“We don’t know exactly how things are aging,” she said. Conservation “needs to be reversible in case [repairs need] to be taken off after a point and re-examined.”
“We know what our current conservation efforts are,” but there may be more effective methods of preservation in the future, Munro said.
Munro was among the crowd jammed into Relay Town Hall in November 2016 for the banner rededication ceremony after it returned to hang as a centerpiece in the hall.
“It made me really proud to be part of this process. We don’t always, in conservation, get to see the end result in such a visual and appreciated way,” she said. “It seemed like the community found this to be a really important project, and they really embraced getting it done.”
The town hall, built in 1910 as a library, “really helps preserve the history” of the 189-year-old town of Relay, Chism said, and “the banner has always been in the hall.”
“I didn’t want it to perish,” Chism said of the banner.
Latest Catonsville
“I’ve seen so many things disappear in this community,” he said. At the ceremony, “We had a packed crowd. … It was good. It’s good that it’s not lost.”