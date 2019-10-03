Since then, Catonsville Rails to Trails has held numerous seasonal community cleanup events to clear up debris and trash around the trails, organizes biking ventures throughout the year and advocates for additional bike lanes throughout the area, including a connecting route between its #8 line and the county’s #9 Trolley Trail. The nonprofit has also commissioned artists to paint murals near the historic rights of way; a likeness of Sweeney Smith and her dog Skeeter, along with other local figures, can be viewed near the old Catonsville Junction and #8 line at the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue.