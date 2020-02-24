Catonsville library volunteers donate handmade blankets for sick, traumatized children through Project Linus

As volunteers cut and tied the fringes of different fleece patterns together — one pink with unicorns, another adorned with smiling bumblebees — librarian Jessica Woods, who organized the event to benefit the Baltimore County Linus Club chapter, announced each finished blanket to applause, as it was added to the pile that will be distributed to local hospitals like Kennedy Krieger Community Rehabilitation Center and nonprofits like the Ronald McDonald House, said chapter coordinator Fay Husted.