Second Patapsco Days series commemorates local suffragists

In Howard County, events include a discussion on the two women — Margarita Melville and Mary Moylan — of the Catonsville Nine, who in 1968 burned records at the draft board’s office in Catonsville to protest the Vietnam War, at the Elkridge Furnace Inn, on March 18; a tour of the women-owned agricultural cooperative Myrtle Woods Farm in Elkridge, on March 25; a discussion by jewelry historian Elyse Zorn Karlin on how suffragists politicized their accessories, on March 24; a guided hike across 4.5 miles from Belmont to Avalon within the state park, on March 21, that will end with a lecture on the Wanderlusters, a Baltimore-based hiking club founded for women in 1913; and concluding with Rohn’s presentation “Maryland Women’s Fight for the Vote,” on March 28, at the Elkridge library branch.