Jeff Wanko points to curley kale and other items growing in the garden. Jeff and Ginger Wanko have been gardening more than ever during the pandemic. They grow tons of vegetables and even sell excess produce in their own "farmers market" on Sundays in front of their Catonsville home. They grow a variety of vegetables such as but not limited to; lettuce leaf, rhubarb, spinach, strawberries, radish, turnips, egg plant, mache, tomatoes, and brussels sprout. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)