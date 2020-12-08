Baltimore County partners with Set the Captives Free church to open new Woodlawn Health Center at Security Square Mall

The new Woodlawn Health Center at the O.W.E. Center, a community outreach center at Security Square Mall operated by Set the Captives Free church, will have 8,800 square feet of space, more than doubling the size of the current Woodlawn Health Center in the basement of the county's Woodlawn library branch. The center is expected to be open summer 2021. (Courtesy of Baltimore County / Baltimore Sun)