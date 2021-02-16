Judge denies planned controversial 19-house subdivision in Catonsville

An administrative law judge has denied a developer’s plan to build 19 houses on a narrow residential street in Catonsville, calling community concerns over traffic and environmental impact “justifiable” and writing the development would impact their quality of life.
The plan, dubbed Davis Farms, was proposed by Ellicott City-based developer Tri-Star Development on 21 acres at the end of Maple Avenue, a rustic road off of Catonsville’s main corridor Frederick Road lined with around 42 homes, according to residents’ estimates.
Neighbors widely opposed the project, saying the occupied homes would overburden the street with added traffic, worsen dangerous conditions at the intersection leading off of Maple Avenue and potentially exacerbate flooding by producing more stormwater runoff.
Administrative Law Judge Paul Mayhew in his written decision pushed back on the developer’s assertion that increasing new vehicle trips on the road by almost 50% was “insignificant.”
Traffic volume and congestion there “are already horrible,” with the two closest intersections that have traffic signals, Frederick and North Rolling roads and Frederick and South Rolling roads, currently operating at a level of service “D,” a grade that indicates the severity of traffic backup.
Mayhew also wrote that the neighborhood’s development near a floodplain and Patapsco Valley State Park, which saw heavy damage during record storms in 2016 and 2018, was cause for concern, especially considering the “devastating flood damage” in nearby Ellicott City, which some officials say was made worse because of the area’s overdevelopment and loss of forest buffer.
The development, once completed, would also further strain district schools, Mayhew wrote. Nearby schools that would be affected are Hillcrest Elementary, Catonsville Middle and Catonsville High.
“Some of the issues raised by the community are perhaps not, in and of themselves, enough to warrant the denial of the development plan,” he wrote. But those “issues become significant in the aggregate.”
Tri-Star Development still may appeal the decision. Representatives of Tri-Star Development did not attend the administrative law judge hearing earlier this month and could not be reached for comment Tuesday.