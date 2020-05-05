Halethorpe man found dead after dispute, Baltimore County police say

A Halethorpe man died Sunday after a confrontation in his home, according to police.
Brian Michael Katuthat, 41, was found dead at his home in the 2000 block of Northeast Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.
Police are investigating circumstances surrounding his death, which they say was the result of a confrontation with another man inside the home.
Katuthat and another resident got into a physical confrontation followed by Katuthat firing a shotgun round through the man’s bedroom door, police said. Katuthat then entered the bedroom and began assaulting the resident, according to police.
The physical altercation resulted in Katuthat’s death, police said.
The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating whether the resident will face any charges from the incident, and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Katuthat’s death.