Along with about a dozen carved, 18-pound turkeys, Schroeter and Schittino are making from scratch 15 pounds of mashed potatoes, five large hotel pans of dressing, three gallons of gravy, cranberry sauce, 100 pounds of green bean casserole and 16 pumpkin and apple pies at a total cost of $1,500, paid through the community fund, Schroeter said. The fund is supported by donations from individuals and businesses throughout the year.