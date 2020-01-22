Along with its standard assortment, Lidl offers weekly promotions, new every Wednesday. This week, that includes a dozen cage free eggs at $1.79 — down from Lidl’s $2.29, and lower still than 12 cage free eggs sold in a Harris Teeter for $2.99 — as well as an 8 oz. organic grass fed sirloin steak on sale for $4.99, usually priced at $6.99.