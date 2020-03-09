Nonprofit specializing in workforce development for students, Junior Achievement of Central Maryland to open new headquarters in Lansdowne

The new headquarters also will house JA Inspire, an “interactive career exploration experience” that connected all 8,000 Baltimore County eighth-grade students with more than 60 area employers, according to the nonprofit; a new career center in which middle and high school students will have the chance to explore various career paths in the state as well as start and run their own businesses in an entrepreneurship cafe; and a multiuse space “to foster community, business and education partnerships,” according to a news release.