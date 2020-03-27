Woman charged with killing her 96-year-old stepmother in Lochearn, police say

Baltimore County police on Thursday arrested Indra Teresa Bailey, who is alleged to have killed her 96-year-old stepmother, Evelyn Murray-Bailey, earlier this month, police said Friday.
Bailey, 62, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, according to police.
Murray-Bailey was found dead in her Lochearn home in the 6800 block of Fox Meadow Road when a caregiver went to the woman’s home March 4, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the homeowner, Murray-Bailey, suffering from a stab wound to the upper body. She was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives determined that Indra Bailey, a Gwynn Oak resident, went to the home on Fox Meadow Road early that morning after the night shift caregiver left, according to a news release.
Detectives have not determined a motive for the crime.
Bailey is being held without bail, pending a bail review, at the Baltimore County Detention Center.