Lochearn man arrested after road rage, police impersonation incident at Catonsville Walmart

A Lochearn man was arrested in Catonsville Tuesday evening following a road rage incident after which he impersonated a police officer, Baltimore County Police said Thursday afternoon.
Gregory Sumter, 57, of the 7300 block of Kathydale Road, was arrested after police were called to a Walmart in the 6200 block of Baltimore National Pike for a “weapons incident” around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Sumter is currently held without bond and is charged with first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle and impersonating a police officer.
He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.
The victim in the incident, who police have not identified, honked her horn at Sumter when she attempted to enter a parking lot but Sumter’s truck was blocking access, police said. She drove around his truck and parked, but Sumter followed and stopped behind the victim’s vehicle, “blocking” her, police said.
Sumter identified himself as an officer and displayed a silver badge that identified him as a Special Police for the State of Maryland, then threatened the victim and her children, who were in the car, displaying a handgun, police said.
An off-duty officer who was working uniformed secondary employment at Walmart spoke with Sumter, but he denied the allegations, police said. Witnesses corroborated the victim, however.
The police report did not specify for which police department the off-duty officer worked, police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said.
Sumter later said he was retired Special Police and never returned his badge, police said.
Baltimore County Police officers arrived, confiscated Sumter’s gun and silver badge, and arrested him. He does not yet have a court date scheduled.
In Maryland, a Special Police is someone who is authorized to arrest individuals who trespass or commit offenses, and exercise the powers of a police officer, on the property described in the person’s commission. Business owners, universities and other government entities can hire special officers to guard their property.
It is rare in Baltimore County for someone to impersonate a police officer, Peach said, “but it does happen.”