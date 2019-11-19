Last year, Catonsville resident Alexander Decker slept in the parking lot of the Hunting Hills Swim Club on a frigid November night — and raised $2,500 in doing so.
Through Sleep Out America, Decker and teams across the U.S. spent a night outside the comfort of their homes to garner money for homeless youths staying at the Covenant House, a Catholic nonprofit that runs shelters targeting young people in 31 cities across six counties, with the closest located in Washington, D.C.
Decker last year slept alone in a sleeping bag on a cardboard box in a parking lot, documenting his fundraising efforts on social media. This fall, the former U.S. Army Special Operations staff sergeant has rallied fellow board members of the Hunting Hills Swim Club, located at 300 Nottingham Road, to join him on Friday, Nov. 22.
The team has launched a campaign to raise $5,000 for the D.C. homeless youths ages 16 to 21. With $1,835 raised as of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Hunting Hills Sleeping Club, made up of Decker and four other board members and their families, is currently the eighth-highest Covenant House donor in the nation out of 343 participants. So far, those teams have raised more than $93,000, according to Sleep Out America.
Donations can be made on the Sleep Out America website to individual members or to the whole team.
Some swim clubs could be considered a “privileged environment,” Decker said. Members may have to pay expensive dues for exclusive clubs, and clubs in more affluent areas keep membership to nearby homeowners, said Hunting Hills board member Chris Vedeloff.
Decker, whose twin daughters have swum at the club since 2015, said he was seeking to answer the question of how to “take the fun, family environment for us and our children … how can you really change that into a service mentality?”
“How can we take [the privilege of belonging to a club] and sort of instill a sense of purpose?” he said.
The club vice president learned about Sleep Out America, now in its third year, from a college friend who emailed him asking for donations for his own 2018 campaign, Decker said.
“I gave to him and immediately started my own page” for fundraising, he said, receiving permission from swim club board members to stay the night in the parking lot.
About 2,000 kids sleep in Covenant House shelters across the U.S. every night, said Meghan Coan, associate director of peer-to-peer fundraising at Covenant House. All of the money raised through Sleep Out America is diverted to the shelters closest to the fundraisers, Coan said.
Those funds support services that provide sheltered youths with hot showers, meals and a bed, and help fund workforce development programs and legal and health care services, Coan said.
“We are very clear that no one is pretending to be homeless,” she said, adding that she herself has participated in fundraising walks and bike rides. “It’s a night of solidarity … to support our young people. We want people to be connected to their missions.
“I’ve never been a part of something where you really do feel connected to what it is you’re raising the money for.”
Vedeloff estimates this year at least eight other club members will join him and Decker. Vedeloff’s 8-year-old son “jumped at the chance” to participate, but “I don’t think he knows what we’re getting into,” he said.
Vedeloff said he plans to stay in a sleeping bag, but will bring a tent for weather-related emergencies. He explained to his son why they were sleeping outside.
“He sees that stuff on the street every day when we drive around,” Vedeloff said. “I want him to understand what [the fundraiser] actually represents.”
The swim club has asked its 212 paying members to participate; five are registered as fundraisers for Sleep Out America, with some of their children also participating, Vedeloff said.
And, Decker said, “This year, I’m hoping a lot more people feel touched by it, maybe come out and just visit us as we’re sort of getting in our sleeping bags for the night.”