The team has launched a campaign to raise $5,000 for the D.C. homeless youths ages 16 to 21. With $1,835 raised as of Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Hunting Hills Sleeping Club, made up of Decker and four other board members and their families, is currently the eighth-highest Covenant House donor in the nation out of 343 participants. So far, those teams have raised more than $93,000, according to Sleep Out America.