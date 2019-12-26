Funding for the Hampton National Historic Site will help enhance interpretation and programming at the Towson site after the completion of a two-year collaborative ethnographic project in which 11 researchers from the University of Maryland; Towson University; the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; the National Park Service and African American historical consulting agency Nanny Jack & Co. pored through historic archives and records to piece together the histories and lineages of hundreds people enslaved at the former Hampton plantation.