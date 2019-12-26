Two Baltimore County nonprofits have been awarded state grant funding for historic preservation projects, the Maryland Humanities announced last week.
The Patapsco Heritage Greenway, which oversees the Patapsco Valley Heritage Area, and the Hampton National Historic Site in Towson received $1,200 each in mini-grants from the Maryland Humanities, two of a total 13 state nonprofits that were awarded more than $74,000 for various state initiatives in six counties and Baltimore City. Maryland Humanities is a statewide nonprofit supported through the National Endowment for the Humanities, the state of Maryland and donors.
Patapsco Heritage will use the money to support Patapsco Days, a series of events, lectures and exhibits celebrating the history of the Patapsco Valley throughout March, said Lindsey Baker, executive director for Patapsco Heritage Greenway.
The Patapsco Valley encompasses parts of Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.
More information on the programming will be forthcoming in January, Baker said. In its second year, Patapsco Days will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment in 2020 by focusing on women’s history, according to the Maryland Humanities.
Funding for the Hampton National Historic Site will help enhance interpretation and programming at the Towson site after the completion of a two-year collaborative ethnographic project in which 11 researchers from the University of Maryland; Towson University; the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; the National Park Service and African American historical consulting agency Nanny Jack & Co. pored through historic archives and records to piece together the histories and lineages of hundreds people enslaved at the former Hampton plantation.
The project is meant to more fully reflect the history and lives of those who were enslaved there and their descendants through updated interpretive tours and lectures by members of the research team, according Maryland Humanities.
A spokesperson for the Hampton historic site did not immediately respond to interview requests.
Baltimore School for the Arts Foundation, the fundraising arm of Baltimore School for the Arts, also received $5,150 for its “Between the Shelves” research project and living history production undertaken by students. The performance will share the stories of city residents who could have crossed paths in the integrated space of the Central Library Branch, established in Baltimore in the 1880s, according to Maryland Humanities.
The Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture was awarded $9,498 to create a participatory exhibit that will address “disability, ability, and ableism” through installations at the Carroll Mansion in Baltimore and a University of Maryland gallery on the College Park campus.