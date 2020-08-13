One teen dead, another injured in Rosedale hit and run, state police say

A hit and run car incident in Rosedale early Thursday morning killed one teenager and injured another, police say.
Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of a gray Infiniti that may have struck and killed 17-year-old Amira Geovoni Jennings on the inner loop of I-695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road around 4:20 a.m.
A second pedestrian, an unnamed 18-year-old, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Police did not immediately provide a description of the severity of his injuries.
Responding law enforcement officers found two pedestrians near a disabled Ford Focus in the center lane of the highway, and Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers believe the driver of the vehicle they are seeking, which they say could be an Infiniti G37, Infinity G25 or Infiniti Q40, was attempting to swerve around the disabled Ford when the driver struck the pair, and then fled the scene.
The road was closed until 7 a.m., police said.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.