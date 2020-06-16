Advertisement Advertisement Catonsville Baltimore County Maryland BLM Hillcrest Elementary Jun 16, 2020 | 5:40 PM Hours after school officials power-washed "DFund Police" off the facade of Hillcrest Elementary, "Black Lives Matter" "No Hate In 21228" slogans are chalked on the building. Next Gallery PHOTOS Narcissus Salon and Spa Reopening Advertisement Catonsville Catonsville Catonsville High gold award winners Catonsville High honors athletes who played at least 11 seasons in sports at the school Jun 3, 2020 Sunday Catonsville Farmers Market Social Distancing ... Grandparents Visit | PHOTOS Maryland Food Bank in Halethorpe Sidewalk Art in Catonsville | Photos Athena Enzyme Systems Pivots to Make Hand Sanitizer | PHOTOS Catonsville Weightlifter Mario Dispenza Baltimore County All-County wrestling Advertisement