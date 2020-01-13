A federal jury convicted a Halethorpe man for his role in an attempted 2018 robbery of a restaurant supply warehouse in South Baltimore during which an employee was shot.
Alex “Skeet” Smith was found guilty Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit a commercial robbery, attempted robbery, and using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Smith, 34, faces up to 20 years in prison for the commercial robbery, and a maximum sentence of life "for aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm” during the incident on Dec. 5, 2018. That latter charge has a a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.
Smith, along with 34-year-old Cornell “Chopper” Slater, of Odenton, attempted to rob the Restaurant Depot warehouse where Slater was previously employed, according to Slater’s Jan. 3 guilty plea and trial evidence.
Surveillance footage shows the two men posing as warehouse workers, walking with four employees through the employee entrance at approximately 4 a.m., the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Slater then confronted two employees inside the Restaurant Depot building, shooting one in the face and forcing the other victim in the direction of the cash room, according to a news release.
The victim “quickly entered the room and shut the door behind him, knowing that the door would lock automatically,” prompting Smith and Slater to flee in Slater’s car, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Police located and arrested Slater after the Odenton resident shot a woman on Nov. 14, 2018, for following him after she saw her stolen temporary license plate on his vehicle. That incident is part of Slater’s 30-year sentencing, scheduled for April 8, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said,
During a search and seizure, law enforcement found the 9mm pistol used in the two shootings along with 10 rounds of ammunition under Slater’s bed. Slater had a previous felony conviction that precluded him from possessing a firearm, according to a release.
Slater has previously been convicted of drug-related offenses.
U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennet has not yet scheduled Smith’s sentencing date, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Smith is being represented by the law firm Chesapeake Meridian. A representative from the firm was not immediately available for comment.