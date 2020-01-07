A Halethorpe man was sentenced Monday to 23 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Kevin Daniel Mongold, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to uploading “numerous images of an unknown prepubescent child who was being sexually exploited” to file hosting software Dropbox, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Dropbox reported the activity to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2018, according to a news release.
Investigators subsequently found visual depictions of repeated sexual abuse of the 5-year-old between September 2017 and September 2018 during a search and seizure of Mongold’s electronic devices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Investigated by the FBI and Baltimore County Police Department, the case was part of the nationwide Project Safe Childhood, an initiative launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice and led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices with the federal Justice Department’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of its Criminal Division, in response to growing numbers of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Chief U.S. District Judge James Bredar handed down the sentence. Mongold will be subject to a lifetime supervision upon release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Duey prosecuted the case.