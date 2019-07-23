Baltimore County police seek identity of ‘Burger King burglar’

A man dubbed the “Burger King burglar” by Baltimore County Police — not to be confused with the Hamburglar of McDonald’s fame — is being sought by authorities after stealing a small amount of cash from the restaurant.
“It definitely was not a day’s work,” police spokeswoman officer Jennifer Peach said of the amount stolen.
Officials on Tuesday released video footage and a still image of the man they called a “Burger King burglar," asking the public’s help in solving his true identity.
The man broke into the Burger King restaurant at 3840 Washington Blvd. in Halethrope around 3 a.m. June 26, police said. The man unsuccessfully tried to take cash drawers from the front of the restaurant and then moved on to the drive-through window cash drawer, which he destroyed.
The surveillance footage released from the police department shows the man struggling to pry open a cash drawer at the front of the restaurant with a knife or another flat tool. The man is seen violently shaking the drive-through cash drawer, which causes a computer monitor to fall off a stand and hit the ground.
He fled the restaurant on foot, police said.
Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information related to the incident is asked to call detectives from the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.