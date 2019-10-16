Just over a year after opening its doors, Guinness’ only U.S. brewery is gearing up to sell its first Baltimore-born brew nationwide.
The Over the Moon Milk Stout is named as a nod to the 1930s Guinness advertisement drawn up by London-based artist John Gilroy, which depicted on the beer’s label. It is the third recipe created at Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House’s experimental hub, initially imagined in its temporary taproom in 2017 while the main building was being constructed, said head brewer Hollie Stephenson.
The 5.3% ABV milk stout uses lactose, keeping some sweetness in the beer that would otherwise have been lost through carbonation, Guinness brewery ambassador Ryan Wagner said. For those who may be turned off by the roasted bitterness of a stout, the lactose balances those darker malts, he said.
Using mosaic whirlpool hops traditionally found in IPAs, the milk stout has a “bit of nontraditional [dark] fruitiness” that complements its caramel, coffee and milk chocolate flavors, Wagner said.
Creating a sensory experience around the beer is critical, Wagner said. In the case of the milk stout, its aroma carries notes of coffee; in terms of taste, “there is a sweetness there that makes this more of an approachable stout,” Wagner said.
“I had somebody say during a tasting ‘café latte,’ which I thought was really interesting,” he said.
First rolled out for guests in the Open Gate taproom when the Halethorpe brewery opened last year, the stout is a favorite among its patrons, and one of the brewery’s core four beers always available — along with its modified Guinness Blonde American Lager, Guinness IPA and Guinness White Ale.
“At a local level, what we learned very early on was that milk stout was our local favorite,” Stephenson said. “It was just obvious that that was what we should deliver” to the masses.
The stout has been altered slightly since its inception, with the number of malts pared down from eight to five to make it easier to scale up, Stephenson said; but it hasn’t changed so much that taproom regulars would notice a difference.
First brewed on a two-barrel system that produced about five kegs of beer after a 12-hour day of work, the U.S.-exclusive Guinness stout “has incredibly humble beginnings,” Wagner said.
“Despite the fact that we’ve got this massive building now, that beer began its life in a really tiny way.”
Now made on Open Gate’s 100-hectoliter system, it’s gone from “being big enough to serve for two to four weeks in our taproom, to big enough to send out regionally,” Wagner said.
The stout was rolled out to markets in Washington, D.C., and select mid-Atlantic cities in Delaware, northern Virginia, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Jersey in September, Wagner said.
From November to December, the stout will be made available to markets across the U.S., said Julia Strasdauskas, a spokeswoman for Guinness Open Gate. The beer will be sold in six packs of 12-ounce cans for $10.99, according to a release.
There is already a loyalty customers feel to the Dublin-based Guinness brand, “but in many ways, it’s monolithic,” Wagner said.
By launching the milk stout nationally, “now Guinness has a face in the United States, and it’s this brewery,” he said.