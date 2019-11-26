Shoppers will get two hours of free parking at meters throughout Baltimore County on Thanksgiving weekend, Baltimore County government announced.
More than 1,500 pay stations in Arbutus, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Overlea, Pikesville, Parkville, Stoneleigh and other parts of Towson will be decorated with red bags declaring “Season’s Greetings,” indicating the meter is free to use for no more than two hours, according to a county release.
The free parking starts on Thanksgiving Day and runs until Sunday, Dec. 1.
The county also will allow for two hours of unpaid parking from Saturday, Dec. 21 to Christmas Day.
The offer will support neighborhood businesses during Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales, said County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in a statement.
In Catonsville, activities for Small Business Saturday, a nationwide initiative to encourage holiday shopping at local businesses instead of large box stores, “help boost the recognition” for area businesses, said Teal Cary, president of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is continuing its Elves in the ‘Ville campaign at 31 participating businesses in Catonsville beginning Saturday and running until Thursday, Dec. 19. For a chance to win gift card packages to area businesses, shoppers must visit as many businesses as possible and document on an entry form each of the elves hidden in the stores.
The first-place winner will receive $525 in gift cards to various retail shops and restaurants. The second-place winner will get $250 in gift cards.