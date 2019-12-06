Four people have been charged with murder for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Catonsville rapper last month in Lochearn, Baltimore County Police announced Friday.
Jamahl Dwayne Simmons, 20, of the Rosedale area; Milford Mill resident Taikee Allen Carter, 21; and Omoro Nijee Floyd, 21, and Corey Darrell Downs, 28, both of Baltimore have been arrested in the death of 24-year-old Michael Anthony McCoy. They all face first-degree murder charges and are being held without bond.
McCoy was shot during a robbery last month at a music studio at the 3800 block of Cedar Road on Nov. 4., police said.
McCoy was in his third semester studying business management at Baltimore County Community College’s Catonsville campus, and worked as a bartender at the Catonsville Applebee’s Grill on Route 40 West. He was hoping to pursue a career in music, and performed at venues in Baltimore and Washington.
Carter’s attorney declined to comment on the charges. Simmons and Floyd are being represented by a public defender, and Downs has submitted a request for a public defender, according to Maryland court records.
This story will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jacques Kelly contributed to this article.