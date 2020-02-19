Soon to be the ‘crown jewel of Frederick Road’? Faidley’s owners buy Plymouth Wallpaper building in Catonsville

Faidley’s Seafood is on its way to opening a long-anticipated restaurant in Catonsville after purchasing the old Plymouth Wallpaper building on Frederick Road last week, eyeing an opening date in spring 2021.
The 22,000-square-foot building that once housed Heidelbach's grocery needs some serious renovation to turn it into the restaurant, brewery and event space its new owners envision, but it will celebrate the history of its former iterations, Faidley’s owner Damye Hahn said.
Hahn intends to use the ground floor as restaurant space and open up the estimated 5,800-square-foot second floor to host and cater events. The basement will house a brewery operated by a third party, details of which Hahn said are still being worked out.
Hahn said she’d like to see a signature brew named to honor the Heidelbach family, who ran the grocery store out of the building from 1923 to the 1960s.
“Our vision for it is to take it pretty much back to its original [form] and let the building speak for itself with these beautiful brick walls and high ceilings,” Hahn said. “We just fell in love with it.”
Faidley’s will honor Plymouth Wallpaper Company, a home improvement store that operated on Frederick Road from the early 1980s until it shuttered its doors in 2017, by designating the second floor as the Plymouth Room, Hahn said.
“Hopefully now that we’ve got [the Arts and Entertainment designation], we’ll be able to have just about anything from weddings to business events to charity events to senior proms — you name it,” Hahn said.
Faidley’s will also relocate its distribution center from its stall at Lexington Market to Catonsville. Hahn’s parents, co-owners Bill Devine and Nancy Devine-Faidley, will continue to run operations at the newly-renovated public market where their family first set up shop in 1886.
Preparing the building, built in 1900, according to state property records, for a spring 2021 opening will be a “renovation nightmare,” one that involves removing pieces of the building on the side and in the back that are “falling apart” to make room for parking, Hahn said.
“I always thought the building could be the crown jewel of Frederick Road in the right hands,” said Baltimore County Councilman Tom Quirk, whose district encompasses Catonsville. “It’s in the right hands now, with a fantastic business.
“There will be more and more people coming to Catonsville, no doubt about it.”
“The Catonsville Chamber is thrilled to welcome the famous Faidley’s Market to the village,” said Teal Cary, president of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the transformation of the Plymouth Wallpaper building into a thriving business. Faidley’s presence will contribute to Catonsville becoming a destination in Baltimore County.“
Once Faidley’s opens its doors on Frederick Road and is no longer constrained to a 10-foot-by-10-foot kitchen, patrons can expect to see an expanded menu along with signature Faidley’s dishes like their award-winning crab cakes, Hahn said.
“People have been asking for years, ‘when are you gonna have a restaurant that’s open in the evenings, someplace other than the center of the city?’” Hahn said. “I can get people from France [and] Hungary, all over the world to come over here on a daily basis, and I can’t get people from Baltimore County to come here.”
For Hahn, Catonsville is “home to us,” and expanding there “feels like a natural progression.” Her family lived on the west side of Catonsville. Her son, who will also work out of the Catonsville location, lives in Hahn’s grandparents’ former home, within walking distance of where the new restaurant will stand, she said.
“Now that I’m finally able to have a key, as of last Wednesday … We’re hoping to get this on the fast track,” Hahn said.