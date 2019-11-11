This story has been updated.
Baltimore County Fire Department crews are working to contain an apartment fire at the 5400 block of Edmondson Avenue reported Monday morning.
Fire crews were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. to the first floor of a Catonsville apartment building, reporting possible victims trapped inside.
At 9:52 a.m., a fire spokesman said no victims had been discovered, but that the fire may have spread to the opposite side of the building.
Firefighters extinguished the first floor fire, and were making sure it did not extend to the attic as of 9:52 a.m., the spokesman said.
Fire investigators were also dispatched to the scene. The county fire department reported crews were working to contain fire on the second floor, and that all occupants were accounted for and uninjured.
The fire department reported the fire extinguished at 10:17 a.m., with no sustained injuries of residents.