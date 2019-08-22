Edmondson Avenue to close at I-695 bridge in Catonsville this weekend

As part of a project to widen the outer loop of the beltway, part of Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville will close this weekend and traffic will be detoured.
Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, drivers will not be able to travel parts of Edmondson Avenue near the I-695 bridge that crosses the road. Officials said the road should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Eastbound Edmonson Avenue traffic will be detoured using Delrey Avenue, Frederick Road, I-695 and back to Edmondson Avenue. Westbound traffic will be detoured to I-695, Baltimore National Pike, Ingleside Avenue and then back to Edmondson Avenue, officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said.
Officials said the closure is necessary so work crews can remove the existing outer-loop bridge, which is being replaced to accommodate a a fourth lane for traffic between Frederick Road and Baltimore National Pike on the outer loop of the beltway.
The project to widen the beltway is costing the state an estimated $68 million and is expected to be completed by “late fall 2021.” More project information can be found on the SHA’s website.