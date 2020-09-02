Woman in ‘serious condition’ after double shooting at Lansdowne Shopping Center, police say

Baltimore County police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the Lansdowne Shopping Center that injured a woman and teenager, according to law enforcement.
Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road, where officers found a woman shot in the upper body.
She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition, police said.
Shortly after the incident, police were notified of a second victim, a teenager who walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He has been treated and released from the hospital, police said.
Police said the victims were talking to each other in the shopping center parking lot when two suspects approached and shot them before fleeing.
Police believe the pair were targeted. Anyone with more information is asked to call 410-307-2020.