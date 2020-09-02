xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after double shooting at Lansdowne Shopping Center, police say

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Sep 02, 2020 12:56 PM

Baltimore County police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting at the Lansdowne Shopping Center that injured a woman and teenager, according to law enforcement.

Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Road, where officers found a woman shot in the upper body.

Advertisement

She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in serious condition, police said.

Shortly after the incident, police were notified of a second victim, a teenager who walked into an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Advertisement

He has been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said the victims were talking to each other in the shopping center parking lot when two suspects approached and shot them before fleeing.

Police believe the pair were targeted. Anyone with more information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement