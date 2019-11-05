Two brothers were charged in May in a shooting that occurred just blocks away from where the community walk started, behind a CVS on Hollins Ferry Road, that left a 78-year-old grandmother dead. The woman, Isabel Villalobos De Vasquez of Halethorpe, was a native of El Salvador. Police said she had nothing to do with an altercation that was happening at Lansdowne Shopping Center and was just “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”