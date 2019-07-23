Catonsville and Arbutus area crime: Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Catonsville

Just after 10 p.m. on July 17, two men wearing ski masks and gloves entered the Family Dollar in the 5500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Catonsville.
One of the men displayed a handgun and threatened to shoot customers while a store employee emptied the register. The two men stole money and cigarettes from the location before fleeing on foot toward Plymouth Road. No identifiable suspect descriptions were immediately available.
In other incidents, the following is compiled from local police reports.
Our policy is to include descriptions when there is enough information to make identification possible.
If you have any information about these crimes, call the Wilkens Police Station at 410-887-0872.
North Avenue, 1800 block, 21227. July 12, 6:40 a.m. Lawnmower stole from backyard.
Baltimore National Pike, 6500, 21228. July 12, 2:02 p.m. Known patient called St. Agnes Medical Center and threatened to “blow up” the building.
Ashbourne Road, 5500 block, 21227. July 12, 6 p.m. Graffiti painted on walls and copper pipes and tools stolen.
Glenwood Avenue, unit block, 21228. July 15, 7 p.m. Car entered and phone charger stolen.
Lakebrook Circle, 2900 block, 21227. July 16, 3:26 p.m. Attempted homicide with gun. Nobody struck by bullets.
Lakebrook Circle, 2900 block, 21227. July 16, 4:47 p.m. Four arrested after attempting to fight a victim and break into her home.
Frederick Road, 1400 block, 21228. July 16, 6 p.m. Catonsville Presbyterian Church broken into, glass shattered and cabinets rummaged through. Nothing stolen.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 2300 block, 21227. July 17, 1 a.m. Window smashed inward at Clyde’s Sport Shop, but no items stolen.
Annapolis Road, 4500 block, 21227. July 17, 10:30 p.m. Cash register stolen from Three Bears Carry Out.