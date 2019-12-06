Five people were robbed at gunpoint at the Bob Evans in Catonsville early Monday morning, Nov. 25, according to Baltimore County Police.
Three masked men armed with semi-automatic handguns approached delivery drivers at 4 a.m. as they brought items into the kitchen of the restaurant on Baltimore National Pike, according to police reports. The drivers were instructed to hand over their cell phones and wallets, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
When two Bob Evans employees arrived, the masked men, now inside the restaurant, displayed guns and told employees to “empty their pockets” and demanded cash from the restaurant, Litofsky said.
The three men stole two sets of car keys, leaving one in the parking lot before driving off in a Bob Evans’ employee’s 2015 GMC Denali sport utility vehicle around 5:30 a.m., police said.
The vehicle and some stolen personal items were recovered in the area, Litofksy said, but the case is still open.
The following is compiled from local police reports.
Kessler Court, 3300 block, 21227. Nov. 23, 3:58 a.m. Dirt bike and moped stolen from home.
5th Avenue, 700 block, 21227. Nov. 23, 4 p.m. Necklace stolen during break-in.
North Twin Circle Way, 40 block, 21227. Nov. 24, 3:15 p.m. Juvenile arrested in burglary of vacant row home.
Suter Road, 200 block, 21228. Nov. 24, 9 p.m. Mop set on fire, exterior building damaged.
McDowell Lane, 4300 block, 21227. Nov. 25, 6:50 p.m. Two assaulted by known subject.
Twin Circle Way, 4000 block, 21227. Nov. 26, 8:30 p.m. Victim robbed, assaulted by five suspects.
Hollins Ferry Road, 3800 block, 21227. Nov. 26, 1:32 p.m. Lansdowne High School damaged during break-in.
Overbrook Road, 400 block, 21228. Nov. 13, 12 p.m. Handgun stolen from vehicle.
Winters Lane, 100 block, 21228. Nov. 28, 8 p.m. Home burglarized.
Washington Boulevard, 3600 block, 21227. Nov. 30, 12:05 a.m. Wal-Mart burglarized.
Smith Avenue, 2200 block, 21227. Nov. 26, 6 p.m. Shotgun, other items stolen from residence.
Washington Boulevard, 5100 block, 21227. Nov. 27, 5:52 p.m. Trailer stolen from Estes Express Lines facility.
Alabama Avenue, 2800 block, 21227. Dec. 4, 11:31 p.m. Christmas decorations stolen from front lawn.
Violette Avenue, 1200 block, 21229. Dec. 4, 11 p.m. Yamaha scooter and tools stolen from unlocked shed.
Wilkens Avenue, 4400 block, 21229. Dec. 5, 1:09 a.m. Our Lady of Victory school broken into by known suspect.
Ryerson Circle and Hollins Ferry Road, 21227. Dec. 5, 10:02 p.m. Victim robbed at gunpoint.