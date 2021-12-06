Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Nov. 16 to 23

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:
Washington Boulevard, 3600 block, 21227. 12:30 a.m. Nov. 23. An unknown suspect shot a victim.
Geipe Road, 700 block, 21228. 10:44 p.m. Nov. 20. A known suspect gained entry into a victim’s vehicle through an unlocked front door. Once inside, the suspect stole multiple items before being arrested.
Baltimore National Pike, 6000 block, 21228. 2 a.m. Nov. 18. Two unknown suspects attempted to steal a victim’s car at a gas station when the victim was getting gas, however the suspects were not able to take the car.
Wilkens Avenue, 4600 block, 21229. 3:35 p.m. Nov. 17. A known suspect attempted to hit a victim with a vehicle.
Linden Avenue, 1100 block, 21227. 2:25 p.m. Nov. 17. An unknown armed suspect followed a school bus until it came to a stop, then approached two students and physically assaulted them before fleeing the area.
Baltimore National Pike, 6400 block, 21228. 11:24 p.m. Nov. 16. An unknown suspect was spotted attempting to gain entry into a building.
Powers Lane, 2200 block, 21228. 10:24 a.m. Nov. 16. A known suspect gained entry into a location and attempted to steal several items.