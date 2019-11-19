Three people were arrested after an armed carjacking near Lansdowne High School on Nov. 14 resulted in police pursuing the stolen vehicles into Baltimore City, a Baltimore County spokeswoman said.
Malik Brooks, of Baltimore, and Lansdowne resident Kiray Walker have been charged with armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault and illegal firearm use, according to court records.
A third juvenile suspect unidentified in police reports is likely to be charged as an adult, police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said.
The victim was approached by suspects driving a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo at 5:10 p.m. outside his 1st Avenue residence while he scraped ice off his car, according to police reports.
One of the suspects displayed a gun at the victim, who had left his 2015 Honda Civic running, and “told him to get away from the car,” Litofsky said. Reports don’t say which suspect threatened the victim, she said.
The victim “ran back into his house to call police, at which point [two suspects] drove off in their car,” with one suspect allegedly following in the victim’s stolen vehicle, Litofsky said.
Baltimore County patrol officers were alerted to the stolen vehicle and pursued the cars “for several miles” across the county line into Baltimore City, Litofsky said.
Police reports do not indicate who was driving the vehicles or where the cars, both reported as stolen, were recovered.
The suspects exited the vehicles and attempted to flee on foot, but were subsequently apprehended by county police.
Brooks, 19, and Walker, 18, are being held without bond, court records said.
In other police and crime news, the following are compiled from local police reports.
3rd Avenue, 700 block, 21227. Nov. 7, 9 p.m. Arbutus Recreation and Parks recreation center defaced with toilet paper.
Frederick Road, 900 block, 21228. Nov 8, 5:30 p.m. Attempted robbery at BB&T Bank.
Gaylawn Drive, 2200 block, 21227. Nov. 9, 12:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m. Large quantity of tools stolen from locked shed.
I-695 and I-95, 21227. Nov. 9, 12:36 a.m. Handgun, knife, controlled dangerous substances found after traffic stop; two arrested.
Century Avenue, 3700 block, 21227. Nov. 9, 7:48 a.m-9 p.m. Attempted theft of wheel coverings from residence driveway; mailboxes damaged.
Baltimore National Pike, 5400 block, 21228. Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m. Hair clippers and luggage stolen from Select Suites.
Baltimore National Pike, 6400 block, 21228. Nov. 10, 3:51 p.m. Designer glasses stolen from Visionworks during break-in.
Baltimore National Pike, 5600 block, 21228. Nov. 11, 11:33 p.m. Items robbed from Rite-Aid with implied handgun; suspect arrested.
Bloomsbury Avenue, 200 block, 21228. Nov. 12, 4 p.m. Vehicle vandalized, interior destroyed.
Ryerson Circle, 3200 block, 21227. Nov. 14, 5:55 p.m. Victims robbed at gunpoint.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 2700 block, 21227. Nov. 8, 5:09 p.m. Package stolen from home.