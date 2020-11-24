xml:space="preserve">
Man arrested, charged after allegedly threatening mother and children with airsoft gun in Catonsville hotel: Catonsville and Arbutus area crime

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Nov 24, 2020 5:30 AM

A man has been charged with first- and second-degree assault after police say he pointed what appeared to be a real handgun, but turned out to be an airsoft gun, at a mother and her young children in a Catonsville hotel Nov. 7.

Kenneth Barney, 29, of no fixed address, was standing in a hallway of the Quality Inn in the 5800 block of Baltimore National Pike when around 4 p.m. the unnamed victim, her infant and toddler exited a hotel room.

Barney yelled at the woman to watch where she was going, and when she turned she saw him aiming the airsoft gun at her family, police said.

The woman called police and arriving officers learned from the hotel manager that a man matching Barney’s description had been loitering around the exterior of the hotel.
Police located Barney behind the hotel, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Barney is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

In other police and public safety news, the following have been compiled from local police alerts.

North Rolling Road, 800 block, 21228. Nov. 7, 2:50 p.m. Attempted robbery.

Edmondson Avenue, 5300 block, 21228. Nov. 9, 3:31 a.m. Attempted burglary at Iampieri’s Westway Liquors.

