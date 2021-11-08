Catonsville and Arbutus area crime log for Oct. 28 to Nov. 2

The following items have been compiled from police reports at the Wilkens precinct of Baltimore County police:
Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 21228. 9:16 a.m. Nov. 2. A suspect broke into a business through a side glass window and stole money from cash registers.
Grand Bend Drive, 4700 block, 21228. 4:23 a.m. Nov. 2. A victim was sitting in his vehicle when two armed suspects approached him demanding property. The victim refused to comply so the suspects assaulted him before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Baltimore National Pike, 6200 block, 21228. 4:15 a.m. Nov. 2. Two suspects attempted to rob a victim of his property. The victim refused to comply and was able to run away. One of the suspects displayed a firearm before fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.
Baltimore National Pike, 5200 block, 21229. 8:15 a.m. Oct. 31. A subject gained entry into a business after throwing an object through the front door. When officers arrived, the subject had already fled the scene.
Baltimore National Pike, 5800 block, 21228. 12:12 a.m. Oct. 31. A subject attempted to gain entry into a business by throwing a cement brick through a glass door. The attempt failed and the subject fled on foot.
Liberty Road, 9300 block, 21133. 9 a.m. Oct. 30. An armed suspect and victim got into an argument and the suspect threatened the victim. There were no injuries and the suspect was arrested.
Hammonds Ferry Road, 3000 block, 21227. 11:19 p.m. Oct. 28. Two suspects, one armed, entered a location, demanded money, took an employee’s personal items and then fled in a vehicle.