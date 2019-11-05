Two men were arrested and charged after entering the Catonsville Pharmacy in the 6300 block of Frederick Road on Oct. 25 and allegedly stealing narcotics, according to Baltimore County police.
Moustapha M. Gueye, 22, and Reginald Dorsey, 38, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of robbery, assault and firearms violations. Both were being held Friday without bond, according to online court records.
The two entered the store at 4:22 p.m. Oct. 25, and took narcotics, according to the police report.
Shortly after midnight Oct. 26, Dorsey attempted to escape the police car he was being transported in, according to the police report. At an intersection, Dorsey asked to have his window rolled down so he could spit. When the window was down, he slipped out of his handcuffs and reached outside the vehicle to open the door, police records indicate. He was captured while attempting to flee, according to the police report.
In other police and crime news, the following are compiled from local police reports.
Leeds Terrace, 1200 block, 21227. Oct. 30, 8:30 p.m. Person on bicycle stole a bicycle from driveway and left behind their bicycle.
Bero Road, 3000 block, 21227. Oct. 29, 1:04 p.m. Attempted armed robber interrupted when police car approached; would-be robber fled.
Vero Road, 3900 block, 21227. Oct. 27, 10:30 p.m. Man arrested after attempt made to steal pallets from UPS.
Oella Avenue, 300 block, 21228. Oct. 27, 4:49 p.m. Armed robbery at butcher shop; safe stolen.
Smith Avenue, 2200 block, 21227. Oct. 24, 6 p.m. Two chainsaws stolen from shed.
Hollins Ferry Road, 3900 block, 21227. Oct. 23, 10:44 p.m. Televisions, cleaning products, food and other items stolen from SaveMart.